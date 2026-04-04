Kerala Poll Heat: Why Modi Govt Backtracked on FCRA Bill For Now

The Narendra Modi government blinked, but the Church in India also learnt a grim lesson in this Holy Week season leading up to Good Friday and Easter—that it cannot trust a regime which is hell-bent on executing its agenda, despite all the soft kisses they figuratively plant on the hands of the Bishops in Kerala.

The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026 (FCRA), introduced in the Lok Sabha on 25 March by Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, was pulled from the House agenda on 1 April after a fast-rising backlash from Christian church bodies, Opposition parties, and political actors, especially in election-bound Kerala.

Ministers called it a question of legislative priorities. Governments usually reach for that explanation when they retreat but do not wish to admit defeat.