KCR Readies Massive Pre-poll Schemes to Defend Telangana for Third Term

Most sitting legislative members who have earned the ticket for the 2023 elections told The Quint that the monetary benefit of the flagship schemes is going to be enhanced significantly and the spread of beneficiaries will widen too. The annual outlay of the nine flagship schemes and the 450 plus populist programmes and subsidies that have been commissioned cost the state exchequer more than Rs 90,000 crore each year.

Kalvakuntla Kavita, MLC, and former Member of Parliament from the Nizamabad constituency spoke exclusively to The Quint,outlining the party’s stand saying, “As we move forward, I assure you that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi remains committed to the welfare and development of Telangana. If we are entrusted with the responsibility for a third term, we will continue our journey of prosperity, progress, and inclusivity. We will leave no stone unturned and ensure that our state continues to lead in all aspects.”