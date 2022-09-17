Home Minister Amit Shah vs Telangana CM KCR on 'Hyderabad Liberation Day'

Amit Shah (left) and K Chandrashekar Rao.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao both unfurled the tricolour at two separate events on Saturday, 17 September, to mark 75 years of Hyderabad's merger with the Union of India.
While the home minister unfurled the national flat at Secunderabad's Parade Ground to mark "Hyderabad State Liberation Day," the Telangana CM hoisted it a few kilometres away at the Public Gardens to celebrate "Telangana National Unity Day."
"Greetings to the people of Telangana, Hyderabad-Karnataka & Marathwada region on ‘Hyderabad Liberation Day’. I bow to the martyrs and the brave warriors, who fought valiantly against the atrocities of Razakars under the cruel Nizam rule to merge Hyderabad into the Union of India," Shah said on Twitter.
Making an address on the occasion, Shah added, "Unfortunately, 75 years are over and those who ruled this place could not dare celebrate Hyderabad Liberation Day due to vote bank politics," in an apparent dig at the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).
Shah will also pay floral tributes to India's first home minister, Sardar Vallabhai Patel, who had unfurled the tricolour after Hyderabad, under the leadership of the Nizam, merged with India on this day in 1948.
The Telangana government, on the other hand, has announced three-day festivals to mark the occasion, as per NDTV.
The party also slammed Shah, saying that his participation in the celebrations was in line with the "divisive agenda" of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
"Going by their usual and repetitive script and formula of “Election-Celebration”, the BJP is trying to hijack ‘Hyderabad Integration Day’ celebrations in the state," TRS MLC K Kavitha said.
This is the first time the Centre celebrated 17 September as "Hyderabad Liberation Day."
Meanwhile, several posters were seen across the state, accusing the Centre of "ignoring" Telangana and Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai of corruption.
(With inputs from NDTV.)
