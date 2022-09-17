Home Minister Amit Shah vs Telangana CM KCR on 'Hyderabad Liberation Day'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao both unfurled the tricolour at two separate events on Saturday, 17 September, to mark 75 years of Hyderabad's merger with the Union of India.

While the home minister unfurled the national flat at Secunderabad's Parade Ground to mark "Hyderabad State Liberation Day," the Telangana CM hoisted it a few kilometres away at the Public Gardens to celebrate "Telangana National Unity Day."

"Greetings to the people of Telangana, Hyderabad-Karnataka & Marathwada region on ‘Hyderabad Liberation Day’. I bow to the martyrs and the brave warriors, who fought valiantly against the atrocities of Razakars under the cruel Nizam rule to merge Hyderabad into the Union of India," Shah said on Twitter.