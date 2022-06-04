4 Months After Arrest, What is Happening in the Many Cases Against Fahad Shah?

Both Fazili and Shah have been booked under Sections 13 and 18 of the UAPA, among several other sections of the Indian Penal Code. While, section 13 of the UAPA deals with the punishment for 'unlawful activities’, section 18 deals with punishment for conspiracy to commit a terrorist act.

The invocation of the latter section makes it especially hard for either to receive bail as, according to Section 43D(5) of the UAPA, those accused of terror-related offences under the act cannot be released on bail if the court, "is of the opinion that there are reasonable grounds for believing that the accusation against such person is prima facie true."

Further, the SIA's report goes on to ask the court to deny bail to Shah on grounds that include: certain aspect of the probe still need to be covered; if bail is granted to Shah he can, as per them, destroy the "evidences that link him to the seditious article"; and that they have apprehensions that he may flee the country "like other contaminated journalists."