'A Congress Wave': Prof Chandan Gowda Decodes BJP Defeat in Karnataka Election

Riding the wave of anti-incumbency, Congress witnessed a sweeping victory in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections. Comfortably crossing the half way mark of 113, the party won 135 seats, an increase of 55 seats from the last state elections.

The Bharatiya Janata Party, on the other hand, which went to the polls with a campaign centred on Hindutva, Hijab ban, and 'Double Engine Sarkar', suffered huge losses in its southern stronghold and won just 66 seats, 38 down from the previous elections.

The Quint spoke to Chandan Gowda, Ramakrishna Hegde Chair Professor at the Institute for Social and Economic Change, Bengaluru, to better understand the Congress wave and BJP's defeat in the Deccan state. Here are his takeaways.