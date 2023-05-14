'A Congress Wave': Prof Chandan Gowda Decodes BJP Defeat in Karnataka Election

The Quint spoke to Prof Chandan Gowda to better understand the Congress wave and BJP's defeat in the Deccan state.
Riding the wave of anti-incumbency, Congress witnessed a sweeping victory in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections. Comfortably crossing the half way mark of 113, the party won 135 seats, an increase of 55 seats from the last state elections.
The Bharatiya Janata Party, on the other hand, which went to the polls with a campaign centred on Hindutva, Hijab ban, and 'Double Engine Sarkar', suffered huge losses in its southern stronghold and won just 66 seats, 38 down from the previous elections.
The Quint spoke to Chandan Gowda, Ramakrishna Hegde Chair Professor at the Institute for Social and Economic Change, Bengaluru, to better understand the Congress wave and BJP's defeat in the Deccan state. Here are his takeaways.
Firstly, the Lingayats in Mumbai Karnataka. Of the 15 scheduled tribe constituencies, except for 1 which went to the JD(S), everything else has been won by the Congress.
It is clear that the Lingayats in the ST reserved constituencies, who are influential in all these constituencies and shape the election results, have gone with the Congress party.
Secondly, a larger section of the Vokkaligas in the Old Mysore region who had come to prefer the JD(S) over the Congress in recent years, have gone to the Congress.
Then, the consolidation of the Muslim vote behind the Congress party, on a bigger scale than last time, has helped Congress win big in the Old Mysore Region, as well as everywhere else in fact.
And amongst the Dalits, the expected vote split between the left and right-hand Dalit communities that would help the BJP win some of the reserved SC constituencies doesn’t seem to have happened. A big chunk of the reserved SC constituencies has gone to the Congress party.
The Siddaramaiah appeal has also helped mobile the various backward caste communities behind the Congress party. Almost all communities have supported the Congress in bigger numbers than before.
One can speculate whether the BJP's performance might have been even worse had PM Modi not done his rallies and roadshows. People are saying that his rallies have not been effective but they might have actually helped the BJP put up a better show.
Compared to the last election, the BJP's vote share has remained pretty much the same. The Congress vote share went up by nearly 5 percent and the JD(S) vote share dropped by 5 percent.
This does not mean that the JD(S) votes have shifted fully to the Congress. A portion of those votes have gone to the Congress and another portion to the BJP. The BJP has lost heavily to the Congress and made up for some of that loss by taking away some votes from the JD(S).
The Congress party had actually improved on its 2013 vote share in 2018 but won 42 fewer seats than it did in 2013. The roles are reversed now.
The BJP's vote share is spread across a larger territory which means that its vote share has remained the same without translating into the same number of seats as last time.
With respect to the claims that the Lingayats have betrayed the BJP, citizens have the right to change their minds, and have a right to decide who to vote for.
A few BJP leaders remarked on many occasions that they are a party of Hindus and not particular castes and that they did not depend on the support of Lingayats.
This sort of language has just not gone down well with the Lingayat community. They had backed them faithfully for years, and their leader BSY is side-lined along with other leaders from their community.
The question of who will become the CM, that is, Siddaramaiah or DK Shivakumar, is a tough one. Both have worked really hard and their combined efforts have culminated in this Congress victory.
Siddaramaiah's stature as an OBC leader has helped decisively as has DK Shivakumar’s skills at the difficult task of managing the election resources. We should see how the Congress party will arrive at their choice of CM.
