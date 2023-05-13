No Southern Comfort for BJP: Karnataka Polls Prove That the Deccan is Different

In 1976, at the height of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's controversial and authoritarian Emergency rule, the Congress party's significantly sycophantic president, Dev Kant Barooah, became somewhat infamous with a quote: "India is Indira, Indira is India."

Only a year later, the Indian National Congress suffered a humiliating defeat by the hotch-potch coalition that contested as a unified Janata Party, but the verdict was such that the Grand Old Party managed to retain the southern states.

At this point, someone said: If Indira is not India, at least she is South India. Another line, probably uttered by Tamil satirist Cho Ramaswamy, said the verdict seemed to make more about geography than history.

Stories of those days come to mind as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party loses power in Karnataka.