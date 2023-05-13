Karnataka Election Results: Why Dalit, Ahinda Votes Went to Congress Over BJP

Why this swing?

In short, the Madigas seem to have returned to the Congress after voting for the BJP since the early 2000, when former Chief Minister and Lingayat leader BS Yediyurappa had convinced the community to support the BJP in exchange for sub-caste reservation. In 2018, the Madigas voted against Siddaramaiah-led Congress front, with many of their organisations openly campaigning against the grand old party as his government had not implemented the sub-caste or internal reservation. In 2023, however, the Congress seems to have won back this caste group thanks to some quick thinking over sub-caste reservation from the leadership.

The 'touchable Dalits' or Banjaras too seem to have voted for the Congress in large numbers after the BJP announced subcaste reservation of 4.5 percent for the community. Following the same trend as that of Dalits, Muslims, Kurubas and other OBCs, have voted in higher numbers for the Congress, as against the former trend of some of these votes going to the Janata Dal (Secular). Why?