Social Engineering, Local Issues | 5 Reasons Behind Congress' Win In Karnataka

The strong local leadership, however, could very well have been a sticking point given the fact that Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar are both in the running for the coveted post of Karnataka Chief Minister. Many speculated that this will inevitably result in the two leaders falling out publicly, thus leading to a significant advantage for the BJP.

However, the Congress leadership managed to hold it together, with both Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah campaigning together. In the last week, when rumors emerged that the two may be heading towards an embittered infighting in the countdown to the polling, Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah sat down for a conversation that was recorded and put on all Congress platforms.

The two discussed Congress’ campaigning, looking back on how the election cycle went. Even if much of this camaraderie was for show, and things may change once it comes to deciding who will actually become CM, the fact that the two were able to hold it together before the state went for polls held the party in good stead.