Heads Must Roll in Railways for Mishaps; Top-heavy Bureaucracy Hampers Agility

New Jalpaiguri: A train runs through the accident area following restoration of services a day after the collision between the Kanchanjunga Express and a goods train, near Rangapani railway station, Tuesday, June 18, 2024. Atleast 10 people died and several others were injured in the accident, according to officials.
(Photo: PTI)
Amid heavy rains, a goods train hit Kanchanjunga Express on Monday morning from the rear at Rangapani in Darjeeling district of West Bengal. The mishap accounted for deaths of nine passengers, and more than 40 were injured.
Memories of last year’s heart-wrenching rail mishaps at Balasore (Odisha), Andhra Pradesh, and Buxar (Bihar) came rushing to remind grimly that harsh lessons are not learnt by the Railway Board.
The Railway Board officials quickly came to conclusion, and began sharing unofficially that once again the mishap was caused by the error of the loco pilot of the goods train. The regularity of rail mishaps appears to have ingrained a malaise of passing the buck to loco pilots.
Sadly, the loco pilot cannot counter the claims, for he perished in the accident.
Signal failure and human errors are two most often cited reasons for rail mishaps.
The deceased loco pilot is assumed to have disregarded the norms of T/A 912.
Rail mishaps normally should be probed by the Commissioner of Rail Safety (CRS). But the Railway Board often avoids referring rail mishaps to the CRS for probe.
The CRS comes under the Ministry of Civil Aviation.
The Railways is a national transporter. Almost the size of the population of Australia travels in trains on a daily basis in India. The Railway Board in New Delhi is the top echelon of the bureaucracy. This is replicated at the zonal and division levels.
The principal job of the Railways is to run trains. But it is the transporter has an army of babus who sit in Bhavans, supposedly to plan for the modernisation of the Railways.
The bureaucracy is often accused of working in silos. Some measures to ‘reform’ ware initiated with the merger of cadres. But there is no visible impact of ‘reforms’ on the ground.
In reply to a question of the Rajya Sabha MP Naranbhai J Rathwa, the Railways in its detailed answer in 2023 on spate of rail accidents listed as many as 27 measures to prevent train mishaps. The action plan majorly banked on strict adherence of protocol by ground forces, as well as mechanisation to eliminate human errors.
The Railways admitted in a reply to an RTI (Right to Information) application that there exist vacancies of almost one and a half lakh safety staff. There are 14,429 vacant posts of loco pilots against a sanctioned strength of 70,093. Additionally, there exist vacancies of 4337 assistant loco pilots against a total strength of 57,551.
It's a common lament among union members of loco pilots that they work for long hours, suffer from stress, stay away from family, while reports abound of them failing breath analyser tests.
Indeed, the Railways must replace the top-heavy bureaucracy with an agile workforce on the ground.
Suresh Prabhu while as the Minister for Railways in the Narendra Modi-led government would often say that either he would modernise the Railways or leave the Ministry. The Railways hailed the indigenously developed anti-collision device Kavach. It went into trials in 2016, and was certified for use in 2019.
Against the total track length of 68,000 kms, the Railways could install Kavach in just about 1465 kms of routes and 121 trains. The Railways claims that the work is in progress for 3,000 kms of tracks. But the Railways is able to install Kavach for an average of just 300 kms a year while the cost is said to be ₹50 lakh per km.
The Railways is notorious for snail’s pace in undertaking modernisation. The promise made on the floor of parliament for “ticket on demand” by 2019 is now shifted beyond 2026. The completion of the high-speed rail corridor between Ahmedabad and Mumbai by 2023 is now being hoped for 2027.
The CAG report in 2022 noted that despite enhanced rail infrastructure spending the ‘Mission Raftar (to speed up trains)’ is far from achieving the goals. ‘Mission Raftar’, introduced in 2016-17, mandated modernisation of tracks, signalling, and changes in coach designs.
Parliament should bind the Railways with a deadline for the full-length track coverage by Kavach. Parliament should also bind the Railways to fill up all vacant posts of safety staff, loco pilots, and assistant loco pilots. Parliament should also bind the Railways for the replacement of all ICF coaches (blamed for derailment) by LHB coaches.
Parliament approves Budget for the Railways, and should fix accountability for fulfilment of commitments within a fixed timeline.
The Railway Board officials take cover in political slugfest after rail mishaps. The ruling dispensation flashed statistics to compare rail mishaps during the UPA (2004-14) and the NDA (2014-24) tenures.
But even this statistical play has an evident warning for the incumbent mandarins in the Railway Board. Against 55 consequential rail accidents in 2019-20 (pre-Covid), there were 40 mishaps in 2023-24. This accounted for just 27 per cent dip in the number of rail mishaps in the five-year span. This is roughly the same for the last five years of the UPA government, from 165 in 2009-10 to 118 in 2013-14.
The National Crime Research Bureau (NCRB) report of 2022 stated that there were about one lakh train-related deaths during 2017-2021. This should be a grim reminder that the Railways is crying for genuine reform to make it an agile ground-based operator of trains. Fixing accountability must top the priority.
(The author is a senior Delhi-based journalist. This is an opinion article and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)
