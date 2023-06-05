'I Physically Survived Odisha Train Accident, But Need Time to Recover Mentally'

Anubhav Das is a survivor of the Odisha train accident.
(Image altered by The Quint/Namita Chauhan)
On 2 June 2023, I boarded Coromandel Express from Shalimar station, which left at around 3:20 pm. My train's coach, H1, was the second last coach of the train. That’s how I survived the most dangerous train derailment in recent times. But the visuals keep reappearing in my mind. I have reached out for help and hope things will get better soon.
2 June 2023 is the scariest day of my life. A day that I will never be able to forget in my lifetime. By God's grace, I survived the Odisha train accident that took the lives of at least 275 people, leaving over 1,100 people injured.
My name is Anubhav Das, and I am a PhD scholar at National Rice Institute in Cuttack, Odisha. I had gone to Sundarbans for my research work and was returning via Kolkata.
Anubhav's ticket of the journey from Shalimar to Cuttack.
I couldn't understand what had happened. So, I came out to enquire about it. What I saw was something that petrified me to the core. Two-three coaches of another train had toppled just beside our coach on the adjacent track, and people were screaming, crying and shouting for help.
At first, I thought the coaches of our train had derailed, but soon I realised the coaches of Yesvantpur Howrah Express had also toppled after the two trains collided. Then I saw the engine of our train was on top of another goods train, and that’s when I realised there were three trains involved.
Meanwhile, I also called the railway emergency helpline number, and in 20 minutes, I saw the first ambulance coming, and several other ambulances followed. In the meantime, the locals had come in good numbers. Some 200-300 locals had come from the nearby village. They started picking up injured passengers and loading them into the ambulances.
Those local people did a commendable job in helping the accident victims. At that time, I only saw a pool of blood and bodies lying everywhere.
I had informed my dad regarding the accident, so he booked a cab from Cuttack, and it took around three hours for him to reach the accident spot. At about 10 pm, I left the accident site. I wish no one gets to see or witness such an accident ever.
