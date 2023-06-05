'I Physically Survived Odisha Train Accident, But Need Time to Recover Mentally'

2 June 2023 is the scariest day of my life. A day that I will never be able to forget in my lifetime. By God's grace, I survived the Odisha train accident that took the lives of at least 275 people, leaving over 1,100 people injured.

My name is Anubhav Das, and I am a PhD scholar at National Rice Institute in Cuttack, Odisha. I had gone to Sundarbans for my research work and was returning via Kolkata.