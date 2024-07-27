Biden Quitting is Significant for Netanyahu, Not for the US-Israel Alliance

Furthermore, unlike Biden, whose political career is now in its twilight, she needs to be far more attuned to the changes in the demographics of support for the Democratic Party as well as the presence of certain members of Congress who have significant reservations about the present government in Israel, its policies toward the Palestinians and especially its conduct of the war in Gaza.

Netanyahu, of course, is aware of these shifts that have taken place in the American political landscape. Consequently, he remains hopeful that Trump will return to office this November. If Trump were to assume the presidency once again, it is entirely possible that he will give carte blanche to this government in Israel to do pretty much what it pleases. To that end, on 26 July, he flew down to Trump’s private estate, Mar-a-Lago, in Florida, to show his obvious fealty to the former president.

Biden’s decision to walk away from the presidential race is fraught with significance for Netanyahu’s government but not so much for the future of the robust US-Israel alliance. The election results of November will have considerable bearing on how much support Netanyahu can personally count on from the incoming administration.

(Sumit Ganguly holds the Tagore Chair in Indian Cultures and Civilizations at Indiana University, Bloomington and is a Visiting Fellow at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University.