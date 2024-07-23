The Democrats Are Rejuvenated but Trump is Likely to Pounce on 3 Policy Issues

The Trump campaign is also likely to pounce on three policy issues that have considerable resonance with important segments of the electorate. The first is the vexed question of illegal immigration. Since Biden had largely placed Harris in charge of this matter the Trump campaign will do its utmost to depict her as the architect of a failed policy that did not secure the nation’s borders.

To that end, it will not use reliable evidence or facts and instead rely on lurid anecdotes about individual illegal immigrants who have committed heinous acts of violence. The framing of this issue in this dire fashion will, without a doubt, resonate with Trump’s supporters.

The other theme that the Trump campaign will hammer away at is that of persistent inflation even though it is already showing signs of tapering off. Harris, for a certainty, remains vulnerable on this score because the Trump campaign will deftly associate her with the Biden administration’s inability to rapidly bring inflation under control.

The final issue that she may have to confront is the Biden administration’s putative failures in the foreign policy arena. Without a shred of evidence, the Trump campaign will attribute the Hamas attack from Gaza on Israel as well as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to Biden’s supposed lack of resolve and toughness.