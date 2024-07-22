Joe Biden Passes the Baton to Kamala Harris. Will it Be Enough?

Apart from selecting an appropriate running mate and dealing with these likely political shenanigans, the key task before Harris will be to infuse enthusiasm amongst the diverse Democratic electorate for her candidacy. Beyond that task, her most important challenge will be to take the fight directly to the Trump camp. In doing so, she must take into account that his vast campaign machine had already been anticipating the eventuality of her inheriting the Democratic presidential mantle. Her performance on the campaign trail in the next few weeks and at the Democratic National Convention should provide useful clues about her ability to grasp these particular nettles.

(Sumit Ganguly holds the Tagore Chair in Indian Cultures and Civilizations at Indiana University, Bloomington and is a Visiting Fellow at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)