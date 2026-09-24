For Women, Cities Shrink After Every Atrocity. The Men Who Shrink Them Walk Free

So, the same two words return after every case: castration and encounter. Other countries—South Korea, Poland, Russia, Estonia, Indonesia—chemically castrate such offenders, some by court order, some by consent; but the evidence it deters is thin, and it does nothing about a crime of power rather than desire.

As for the encounter, we have already staged it: in this very case, one accused allegedly fired at police and was shot in the leg before capture. Operation Langda, delivered before the outrage even peaked. Ask honestly whether the girl is safer tonight for a bullet the next man will never hear about.

Two weeks ago, my mother and I were in Seoul, without a word of Korean between us. The taxi driver was unsure of our exact drop-off location. He simply called the police. An officer came on the line, told us she had given the driver our destination, and said to call her back if we needed any further help. In a country whose language we could not speak, a stranger in uniform was the one who made us feel safe.

At home, we have learned to fear the uniform. In the Kalkaji park, the three men's first tool was not a weapon but a word—police—because they knew a girl and her friend would believe it, and comply. There, the police reassure lost foreigners; here, predators borrow the badge, and we have stopped expecting the difference to hold.

This is the hollow centre: we no longer trust the police, and we no longer trust the courts. The conviction rate for rape was 27.8 per cent in 2022; roughly 95 per cent of crimes-against-women cases lie pending, the courts clearing about one in 20.