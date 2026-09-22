Delhi Teen Gang-Raped By Three Men Impersonating Police Near Kalkaji Mandir

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by three men posing as police officers in Astha Kunj Park near Kalkaji Mandir, southeast Delhi, on the evening of 21 September 2026. The incident occurred after the girl and her male friend visited the temple and entered the park, where the accused approached, separated the pair, and assaulted the girl. Police received a PCR call at 8:45 pm and initiated an investigation, registering a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the POCSO Act.