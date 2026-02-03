While Politics Chases ‘Love Jihad’, Indian Women Keep Dying

The most important fact about the Kajal Chaudhary murder is not that she was a member of an elite Delhi Police SWAT team trained to fight terrorists. It is that no legislator in the political party you voted to power in 2014 and 2019 truly cares about everyday violence against women like Kajal—women who could so easily be their own daughters or sisters.

These politicians are too busy inventing ‘national’ threats like the non-existent conspiracy of ‘love jihad’ to confront the real, relentless war being waged on women inside Indian homes.