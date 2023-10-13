All the Maharaja's Men: How Scindia & Co Have Divided the BJP Before MP Election

Jyotiraditya Scindia has been a focus of Madhya Pradesh politics since March 2020 when he, along with 22 MLAs supporting him, crossed over to the BJP, leading to the collapse of the Kamal Nath government.

Since then, senior party leaders and the cadre have never been able to really digest his presence, and he has always been seen as a threat to their political careers.

Now, facing an uphill task in the upcoming Madhya Pradesh election, the BJP so far has given tickets to almost 50 percent of the 22 MLAs who had defected with Scindia. From the remaining, some have been denied and some are on hold.