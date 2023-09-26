MP Elections: Should BJP's Heavyweights in Second List Worry CM Shivraj Chouhan?

A senior party leader told The Quint that the heavyweights have been called in to portray that the chief ministerial berth is wide open for grabs – a strategic move to counter anti-incumbency against Chouhan.

BJP's general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, expressing his surprise after the ticket announcement, said on Monday, 25 September, "I was told that I will be assigned some work and that... I would have to do it. When the tickets were declared, I too was surprised. I am the party's soldier. I will do whatever they say."

The anti-incumbency is also the reason why Chouhan has not been named as the chief ministerial face.