MP Elections: Should BJP's Heavyweights in Second List Worry CM Shivraj Chouhan?

Three Union ministers, four Members of Parliament, and a national general secretary made it to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) second list of 39 candidates for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections in what is seemingly a move to counter anti-incumbency against Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan government.
Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Prahlad Patel, and Faggan Singh Kulaste are among the high-profile leaders set to contest along with MPs Rakesh Singh, Ganesh Singh, Reeti Pathak, and Uday Pratap Singh, as well as national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya in the upcoming polls.
They say the party is concerned about the "political weariness" surrounding Chouhan, who, notably, has not been named as the face for the chief minister post.
It's not an unfounded observation then that during his address on Monday, 25 September, in Madhya Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the Women's Reservation Bill, accused the Congress of destroying the state, warned the women and first-time voters of not falling for the Congress' promises, among others, but not once mention the incumbent chief minister and his ambitious 'Ladli Behna Yojana'.
A senior party leader told The Quint that the heavyweights have been called in to portray that the chief ministerial berth is wide open for grabs – a strategic move to counter anti-incumbency against Chouhan.
BJP's general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, expressing his surprise after the ticket announcement, said on Monday, 25 September, "I was told that I will be assigned some work and that... I would have to do it. When the tickets were declared, I too was surprised. I am the party's soldier. I will do whatever they say."
The anti-incumbency is also the reason why Chouhan has not been named as the chief ministerial face.
Echoing that, senior political commentator Dinesh Gupta added that the party might field even more heavyweights to nullify the anti-incumbency factor.
The BJP has fielded Narendra Singh Tomar, who hails from Morena, to contest from the Dimani seat of Morena
Satna MP Ganesh Singh from Satna
Union Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste to contest from Mandla's Niwas
Jabalpur MP Rakesh Singh to contest from Jabalpur Paschim Assembly seat
Prahlad Patel has been given the ticket in place of his brother Jalam Singh Patel, whose name was announced in the first list, to contest from Narsinghpur
Reeti Pathak has been fielded from Sidhi
Uday Pratap Singh from Gadarwara
Kailash Vijayvargiya will contest from Indore-1 Assembly seat
While the Congress, led by Kamal Nath, has been putting up a tough fight against the BJP on various fronts, including the Hindutva narrative and freebies, sources within the party expressed surprise at the BJP fielding seven MPs for state elections.
On Tuesday, Kamal Nath took to X (formerly Twitter) to slam BJP’s second list. In a post, he said, “The candidates’ list of the BJP, which claims to have crores of party workers, is surely a stamp on the party’s internal defeat and refutes the claims of development during the eighteen-and-a-half years of BJP government and more than 15 years of Shivraj’s (Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan) rule.”
Senior political journalists opine that the BJP is going into the elections with everything that they have got, even with some extra firepower, but how much of it will actually make the book is a little doubtful.
In the list that stirred the political landscape of Madhya Pradesh, the BJP has also attempted to ensure a diverse caste representation.
While Reeti Pathak hails from the Brahmin community, a deciding factor in the Vindhya region, Narendra Singh Tomar, Rakesh Singh, and Uday Pratap Singh belong to the Rajput community
Faggan Singh Kulaste represents the tribal community, Prahlad Patel (Lodhi) and Ganesh Singh (Kurmi) are from Other Backward Classes (OBCs)
Notably, Reeti Pathak is replacing the controversial BJP MLA Kedarnath Shukla from the Brahmin community whose aid was caught on camera urinating on a tribal man a few months ago.
