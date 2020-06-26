How 1975 Emergency Ensured Prophecy of Indira Gandhi’s 11-Year-Rule 

All through these interesting weeks the words “gyarah varsh ka raj” sometimes came to mind. I kept them to myself and pushed them away but they kept surfacing from time to time.

A few days before the country went to the polls, I was invited to a farewell dinner hosted by a senior officer for a cousin who was posted abroad as Head of Mission abroad. It was a relatively small affair with other senior people as guests. Predictably, the only point of conversation was the elections. No one said that Indira Gandhi would lose. I don’t know if this was what they really felt, for the Emergency had brought in a culture of caution.

During a lull in the conversation I piped up. “She’ll lose,” I said. They looked at me startled by my audacity to speak among such seniors. Also, by my bald statement. And then I added “gyarah varsh ka raj tha”.

Then some of them pulled my leg: “Is the foreign service giving astrology lessons”? I kept quiet.

On Counting Day, a few of us met at a colleague’s home for a get-together. We were glued to Doordarshan. For a major part of the evening its focus was only on the Andhra Pradesh results which the Congress was sweeping.

To get a full picture, we went to Bahadur Shah Zafar marg. The atmosphere was electric. Newspaper boards were displaying results and trends.