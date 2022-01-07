'Two Years On, No Arrests as Culprits of JNU Attack Roam Free'

On 5 January, students gathered at the university's Sabarmati Dhaba to mark 2 years of JNU attack
Image altered by The Quint/Aroop Mishra
Video Producer: Maaz Hasan
Video Editor: Rajbir Singh
Fifth January 2022, marked two years of the deadly attack on the students and teachers of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). It also marked two years of inaction by the police, JNU administration, and the government.
It was on the very same day, in 2020, masked people entered the university campus with lathis and rods to beat the students and teachers, leaving them bleeding on the library and hostel floors.
To mark this dark day, we gathered at the Sabarmati Dhaba, inside the campus, when the blatant attack took place.
We live in a democratic country and JNU upholds the spirit of democracy to its core. We can never be silenced and this is one of the biggest reasons why the attack took place. It was an attack on not only the students and teachers but also the Constitution.
Since October 2019, we have been protesting against the fee hike that the university had imposed over the students. We knew that if the fee hike would be imposed, many would not be able to get into JNU because, as per the university data, over 50 percent of the students come from economically weaker backgrounds.
We had managed to successfully carry out our protests for over two months. All attempts made by the administration and government to dislodge our agitation failed. It was then that a deadly attack was carried out by some masked people over the protesting students and the teachers.
And there is a reason we call this attack orchestrated. While the attack was taking place, we kept calling the police but they did not come. They only came once the attackers safely left the campus. And even now, no action has been taken.
To those who feel that they can silence us with their lathis, rods, and guns, we want to tell them we will continue to fight to protect the foundation of JNU.
But to JNU administration we want to ask:
