Delhi Police Files Non-Cognizable Report Over 'Slogans Against PM' at JNU Event

Delhi Police registered a non-cognizable report (NCR) on Wednesday, 7 January following allegations that students at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) raised objectionable and provocative slogans during an event on campus.
The alleged incident occurred on 5 January 2026, during a gathering organised by the JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) to mark the sixth anniversary of the 2020 campus violence. The university administration sought police action against several students, saying, "any form of violence, unlawful conduct or anti-national activity will not be tolerated under any circumstances."
According to The Indian Express, the NCR was filed at Vasant Kunj North police station under Sections 352 and 353 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which pertain to intentional insult to provoke breach of peace and statements conducing to public mischief. The police stated that legal opinion was sought before registering the report, and that further investigation would require a magistrate’s permission due to the non-cognizable nature of the alleged offences.
As reported by Hindustan Times, the university’s Chief Security Officer Naveen Yadav filed the complaint, naming nine students, including four JNUSU office-bearers. The event, attended by approximately 35 students at the Sabarmati Hostel premises, was initially described as a vigil to commemorate the 2020 attack on campus. However, the administration alleged that the nature of the gathering changed after the Supreme Court verdict denying bail to former students Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, and that slogans were raised against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
As highlighted by The Hindu, the university administration described the slogans as “deliberate” and “repeated,” asserting that such acts could disrupt public order and campus harmony. The administration stated that strict disciplinary action, including suspension, expulsion, or debarment, would be taken against those found responsible. The JNUSU, while not denying that slogans were raised, maintained that the vigil was intended to highlight the 2020 violence and express solidarity with jailed activists, and accused authorities of attempting to suppress dissent.
In a statement, the JNU Teachers’ Association (JNUTA) criticized the administration’s decision to seek police intervention, calling it an attempt to criminalize protest. The teachers’ body drew parallels with previous incidents, including the 2016 sedition case, and argued that the move was part of a broader pattern to delegitimize dissent within the university.
“The real purpose of this drama is only to legitimise the throttling of all protest and to destroy the democratic ethos of the university that had been the bedrock of its success as a public institution,” the JNUTA stated.
Political leaders at both the state and central levels condemned the slogans. A report stated that Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood and Labour Minister Kapil Mishra called for strict action, while Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju, Piyush Goyal, and Giriraj Singh also denounced the incident. The university reiterated its commitment to disciplinary measures and urged all stakeholders to refrain from unwarranted activities.
Unverified videos of the event circulated on social media, showing students allegedly raising slogans against the Prime Minister and Home Minister. As details emerged, the police clarified that no arrests could be made without a magistrate’s order, and that the case would proceed according to legal protocols for non-cognizable offences.
“Freedom of speech and expression is a fundamental right. But any form of violence, unlawful conduct or anti-national activity will not be tolerated under any circumstances,” the university stated in its official communication.
The JNUSU maintained that its actions were peaceful and democratic, emphasizing the vigil’s purpose to remember the 2020 attacks and protest perceived injustices. Analysis showed that the union called for the protection of democratic rights and criticized what it described as attempts to divert attention from unresolved issues related to campus violence.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.