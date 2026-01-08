Delhi Police Files Non-Cognizable Report Over 'Slogans Against PM' at JNU Event

Delhi Police registered a non-cognizable report (NCR) on Wednesday, 7 January following allegations that students at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) raised objectionable and provocative slogans during an event on campus.

The alleged incident occurred on 5 January 2026, during a gathering organised by the JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) to mark the sixth anniversary of the 2020 campus violence. The university administration sought police action against several students, saying, "any form of violence, unlawful conduct or anti-national activity will not be tolerated under any circumstances."