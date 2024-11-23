Jharkhand Election Result: How Jairam 'Tiger' Mahto Emerged as a Game-Changer

Jairam ‘Tiger’ Mahto, a young leader who took the political plunge ahead of the Jharkhand Assembly elections, contested from two seats—Dumri (in Giridh district) and Bermo (in Bokaro).

Of the two, Jairam won from the Dumri seat by a margin of nearly 11,000 votes. By doing so, he not only defeated Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) candidate Baby Devi but also wrested the seat, long held by the JMM.

In Bermo, however, he lost to the Congress candidate Kumar Jaimangal (Anup Singh) but got more seats than the BJP candidate.

Jairam’s political party Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) was registered by the Election Commission just ahead of Vidhan Sabha elections in the state.