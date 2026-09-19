Jantar Mantar Effect: Rahul Gandhi Should Thank CJP for Reviving Congress

Rahul Gandhi’s Congress has suffered from two weaknesses. One is ideological confusion which has hampered its ability to craft a clear and appealing narrative. The other is a crumbling organisation.

It has taken 12 years of electoral setbacks and nationwide youth protests inspired by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) for the Congress to begin the process of course correction.

Three Assembly polls in 2027—Punjab, Uttarakhand and most importantly, Uttar Pradesh—will test the success, or failure, of its efforts and set the battlefield for the 2029 general election.