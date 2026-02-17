The Trouble With Turning Vande Mataram Into a Loyalty Test

The adoption of the full Vande Mataram poem as our national song is not just deeply inappropriate. It is an egregious violation of the tenets of secularism and the right to religious freedom enshrined in the Indian Constitution.

But even before India won its freedom and the Constitution came into being, a few good men had realised that while the essence of Vande Mataram—the salutation to the glory of the motherland—must continue to be cherished as an inspirational national song, it was important not to mire it in controversy and ill-will by holding on to the bits that might alienate and antagonise parts of the population.

To that end, in 1937, a committee of the Indian National Congress comprising Nehru, Subhash Chandra Bose, Maulana Azad, and others decided that only the first two stanzas of Vande Mataram would be sung at public gatherings. And when the Constituent Assembly adopted it as the country’s national song in 1950, the tradition of dispensing with the contentious last four stanzas continued.