Jantar Mantar: Modi Govt Must Change Its Ways, Not the Protest Venue

The picture of Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das climbing over the gates of Jantar Mantar in defiance of the government’s order to change the venue of protest from Jantar Mantar to three other locations is symbolic of the fact that the government is losing control—and is confused about how to deal with people’s anger.

Certainly, people are angry. The anger is due to the government’s apathy to people’s issues and their genuine concerns. The anger is due to the "lies and half-truths" told to the people. The anger is due to the arrogance of the those in power who visualise themselves as omnipotent and above public scrutiny. The anger is due to the way young students, boys and girls have been treated by the government.

This anger is justified. In a democracy, smart governments are expected to manage the anger, not to change the venue where people pour out their anger.

The change is not a solution; change of venue is an admission of defeat, and of guilt, if at all the leadership feels any guilt.