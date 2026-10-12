Jantar Mantar Denotfied as Protest Venue After MHA Committee Recommendations

The Ministry of Home Affairs constituted a committee to examine alternative venues for citizens’ right to protest in Delhi. Following the committee’s recommendations, Jantar Mantar was de-notified as a designated protest site. Three new venues—Ramlila Ground, Burari Ground, and CBD Ground in East Delhi—were officially designated for organizing protests and demonstrations. The Delhi Police Commissioner issued a Standing Order on 11 October 2026 to formalise these changes. Detailed standard operating procedures for the new venues are to be issued separately.