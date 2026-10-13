Delhi's New Protest Sites: The Politics of Pushing Dissent Out of Sight

In Delhi, India’s power capital, the dispensation is responding to citizens’ anger by relocating their protest ritual—a theatre of democratic legitimacy—from Jantar Mantar to Ramlila Ground, Burari Ground, and East Delhi’s CBD Ground.

It is creating distance between citizens and authority while presenting that distance as accommodation. Designating new sites aims to weaken the revolt while slyly preserving its outward form, giving citizens a venue for their questions, and power breathing room to leave them unanswered.

The social contract, founded on mutual trust between the ruler and the people, weakens without dialogue and accountability, creating an existential crisis for democracy. The released news reports attribute the decision to a Ministry of Home Affairs committee’s recommendations without clearly explaining why Jantar Mantar is unsuitable. Administrative endorsement substitutes for public justification, letting authority decide where citizens may appear and how comfortably it can avoid them.

Ritual action transforms any space. Through political protests, spaces acquire democratic meaning as citizens gather, slogans return, and strangers recognise themselves as a public. Repeated assemblies root the ground in historical memory, while Jantar Mantar’s proximity to government institutions brings that memory within uncomfortable reach of power.