Investments in Eastern India: A Glaring Paradox Rooted in Political Culture

Recently, the Reserve Bank of India released a study that shows the amount and share of investments attracted by various states in 2021-22. The study was not about "proposed” investments or MOUs, but actual bank credit-backed and approved investments. West Bengal accounted for about 1% of the share.

In numbers, the amount committed to the state was a pathetic Rs 3,500 crores. By any yardstick, that should be a matter of despair for residents of the state; once the most industrialised region of India.

If the numbers trigger despair in West Bengal, they evoke joy in neighbouring Odisha – once the poorest state in India along with Bihar. The same RBI study shows that Odisha attracted about 11% of the committed investments, or more than Rs 35,000 crores in the same period.