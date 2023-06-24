Bengal Violence: Panchayat Polls Will Be a Precursor of What's to Come Next Year

Yet the national press has put Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the dock and pronounced her guilty. An editorial in The Indian Express said that “what has happened before -- the use of party cadres and government machinery during the long Left rule -- is no longer an alibi or excuse.” It added that “Banerjee has the political clout to draw the red lines for her party. Her continuing failure to do so is a stain on her government.”

Statistics of the death toll in previous panchayat polls in West Bengal reveal a steady trend, although there were as many as 76 casualties in 2003 during Left Front rule. Around 45 persons were killed in a single district -- Murshidabad – and the toll on voting day was 13. The casualties figure in 2008 stood at 30. In the first panchayat elections during TMC rule in 2013, the death toll was 39 with 25 killed on voting day. In the last panchayat polls in 2018 when TMC won 34 percent of seats unopposed, the number of casualties was 30.

The 2003 panchayat polls during Left Front rule were indeed the bloodiest in two decades. Intriguingly, although in power, the CPIM) bore the brunt with as many as 31 casualties, followed by the Congress at 19 and the BJP and TMC at eight each.