For I.N.D.I.A and BJP, 2024 Election Merits Deeper Reflection on Indian Economy

The two of the largest emerging markets aren’t firing all engines in their respective growth stories. Amidst a weakening Chinese economy, India’s own economic position, as part of a large emerging market economy with a demographically positive employment base, offers greater optimism than some of the other emerging markets and the more industrially advanced nations.

The BJP government at the Centre, in its last nine years of elected term, has often harped on this signaling message to project ‘positive optimism’ and ‘strength’ for those betting big on India’s rising growth potential as against other nations. Decoupling efforts by foreign investors and firms from China did offer a bleak potential for many to invest in the growing potential of the Indian market, however, not all has been going right in the state of India’s economy.

As we get closer to the 2024 Lok Sabha election cycle, it’s quite plausible to hear a lot more hype over reality around what the Modi Government did right in making India a ‘shining’ star amidst a darker universe of struggling, recession-affected, debt-ballooned economies.