Interim Budget 2024–25: Will the Government Honour That Health Is Wealth?

Animals happen to be the vector or carriers for a plethora of infectious diseases.

In recent decades, five out of the six public health emergencies of international concern declared by the World Health Organization (WHO) were of animal origin, and at least 75 per cent of newly emerging infectious diseases have animal origins, and it is believed that 60 per cent of infectious diseases that affect humans now are zoonotic.

The idea behind investing sufficiently in Animal Health is to reduce the risk that a pathogen will emerge from animals (both domesticated and wildlife) to be transmitted into the human population, potentially endangering the health, nutritional security, and livelihoods of vulnerable groups.

As estimated in 2022, according to the World Bank, the expected benefit of One Health to the global community was approximately at least USD 37 billion per year as per WHO. The estimated annual need for expenditure on prevention is less than 10 per cent of these benefits.

In the past, an allocation of 72 crores was made towards strengthening the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) branches to augment disease surveillance of zoonotic diseases. The Prime Minister's Science, Technology, and Innovation Advisory Council (PM-STIAC) in its 21st meeting, approved setting up a National One Health Mission with a cross-ministerial effort that will serve to coordinate, support, and integrate all the existing One Health activities in the country and fill gaps where it is appropriate.