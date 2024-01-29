Prioritising Well-being and Public Health in the 2024 Interim Budget

The latest report by the UNFPA (United Nations Population Fund) on India's aging population predicts that by 2050, India's aging population will be higher than the population size of children aged 0-14. Given the country's lagging healthcare, there is an immediate need to devise policies and strategies that would help address issues of India's geriatric population.

These policies must accentuate increased public health expenditure, emphasising social support and palliative care. The success stories of Japan's Social Health Insurance model and China's Public Health Insurance model can serve as a much-needed guide for India as it navigates its way out of this predicament.

Policymakers can also look at Kerala's policy on palliative care, which provides care for chronically and terminally ill people through community involvement, accountability, and improvement in services.