Budgets, Trends, Transformations: Decoding the Future of India's Digital Journey

[Read part one here.]

In 2021-22, the government allocated Rs 1,500 crore to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) aimed at the promotion of digital payments. Out of this, Rs 1,300 crore was allocated for various financial incentive schemes for acquiring banks to promote RuPay debit cards and low-value Bharat Interface for Money-United Payments Interface (BHIM-UPI) transactions (up to Rs 2,000).

This provided a boost to the acquiring segment of the payments business, in terms of promoting homegrown payment products like RuPay and BHIM UPI. The remaining Rs 200 crore was spent on the promotion of digital payments for unorganised sectors including street vendors, sector-specific schemes, contactless payment solutions, and digital payment solutions using feature phones, and in awareness campaigns and capacity building to increase the penetration of digital payments in the market.