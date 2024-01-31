Budget 2024: Seven Key Expectations From the School Education Sector

Seven key focus areas as expectations from the 2024 Budget for the Education Sector are as follows:

Foundational Focus: Substantial investments in pre-primary and early primary education to solidify the base of the educational pyramid are needed. This calls for robust school readiness programs and level-based learning support to foster key physical and cognitive skills at an early age. A focus here should be on understanding the incremental learning objectives and continuously assessing students to ensure that the minimum learning levels are achieved before they proceed to an advanced stage. Alignment with NIPUN (National Initiative for Proficiency in Reading with Understanding and Numeracy) objectives will be crucial in strengthening the transition from pre-primary to primary and improving quality.

GLOCAL Development: Emphasis on 'GLOCAL' - global awareness and local action - in school development to foster environments that nurture holistic learning. This would account for suitable contextualisation of global best practices and adapting to the changing requirements through conferences, virtual global connects, exposure visits, evidence-based planning, and informed decision-making to optimize local actions on the ground. This also promotes a culture of experience sharing and fostering innovative ideas and solutions aligned with global standards and delivered as per identified local needs.

Teacher Professional Development: Allocation for blended teacher professional development (TDP) programs combining online and face-to-face modalities, incentivizing motivation and leadership. TPD interventions will need to have a dual focus for comprehensive professional development support. Firstly, on building competencies of teachers across different grades and subjects with defined roles, expectations and performance standards in alignment with updated learning trends and utilisation of educational technologies. Secondly, in providing mentorship support such that they are able to put forth their concerns to suitable professionals at any time instead of relying on periodic training programs.