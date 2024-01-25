Budget 2024 Will Hint Direction For India@100: Linking Rural India to Innovation

The Union Budget 2024, presented on 1 February, will be interim – and the Economic Survey will be sorely missed. General elections, that is also due later this year, will have a long arc on the budget.

In 2023, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman listed seven priorities or 'Saptarishi' guiding the government through the Amrit Kaal, and there will be continuity on these priorities.

Just as Arundhati, the barely visible star in the Big Dipper, symbolises the blessings of flourishing after a prolonged drought, the Amrit Kaal Sankalp underscores the need for a disproportionate focus on the rural domain.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directionally set the focus with an imaginative four-tiered approach: farmers, youth, women, and the poor – laying the foundation for place-based income and job creation, reminiscent of the guiding star "Arundhati" in the finance minister's Saptarishi.