Beef, Satire, and Slut-Shaming: Influencer Politics Heats up in Pre-Poll Bengal

In today's era, every election unfolds not just on the ground but across social media platforms, where narratives spread faster than rallies. In West Bengal, the significance of these digital spaces has surged, especially for the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), which shifted gears after the 2019 Lok Sabha polls by engaging the political consultancy I-PAC to revamp its online strategy. On the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was already strong in terms of their online presence.

Social media now amplifies voices of content creators, podcasters, and so-called influencers—a term that often oversimplifies their role as agenda-setters. Even national figures like Prime Minister Narendra Modi embraced this trend, appearing on podcasts before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections to connect with younger audiences.