No Beef Fat In Tirupati Ghee, CBI Finds Synthetic Adulteration But No Animal Fat

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has concluded that the ghee used in the preparation of Tirupati laddu prasadam between 2019 and 2024 did not contain any animal fat. However, the investigation found that the ghee was adulterated with synthetic materials, including vegetable oils and chemical esters, rather than being made from pure milk or butter.
The findings have led to significant political debate in Andhra Pradesh, with various parties demanding accountability and clarification.
According to The Indian Express, the CBI’s final chargesheet, filed on 23 January 2026, confirmed that no beef tallow or lard was present in the ghee supplied to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).
Instead, the ghee was found to be a synthetic product, manufactured using palm oil, palm kernel oil, and laboratory esters to mimic the properties of dairy ghee. The investigation revealed that the supplier, Bhole Baba Organic Dairy, did not procure any milk or butter during the period in question.
As reported by Hindustan Times, the CBI-led Special Investigation Team (SIT) found that the accused used refined palm oils and chemical additives to adjust laboratory test values and replicate the aroma and appearance of genuine ghee.
The SIT named 36 individuals in the conspiracy, including TTD officials and directors of the supplier companies, and detailed how tenders were obtained using false documentation.
As highlighted by The Hindu, the SIT’s report did not refer to the product as ‘ghee’ at any point, instead describing it as a synthetic chemical-based product. The NDA Alliance leadership criticized the previous TTD trust board for procuring this product, stating that the board had not sourced any milk from cattle rearers and had misled the public regarding the quality of the prasadam ingredients.
The YSRCP cited laboratory reports from the ICAR–National Dairy Research Institute and the National Dairy Development Board, which confirmed the absence of animal fat in the tested samples.
“The CBI chargesheet confirms no animal fat was used in TTD laddus. Those who misled devotees with false narratives must take responsibility,” a YSRCP spokesperson stated, as quoted in the official party communication.
Coverage revealed that the Jana Sena Party (JSP) has resolved to highlight the issue of ghee adulteration in the state legislature, focusing on the alleged misconduct during the previous administration. JSP leaders emphasized the need for comprehensive study and debate on the matter, while also addressing the impact on religious sentiments among devotees.
Further details from the investigation showed that the adulteration involved the use of acetic acid esters and beta carotene to manipulate standard purity tests and mimic the color and flavor of traditional ghee. The syndicate allegedly routed synthetic ghee through multiple entities to bypass procurement restrictions after being blacklisted.
Political tensions remain high as details emerged about the scale of the operation, with over 68 lakh kilograms of adulterated ghee valued at more than ₹230 crore supplied to TTD. The SIT’s findings have led to calls for further investigation into procurement practices during previous administrations.
Public scrutiny continues following reports that the SIT did not find any evidence of animal fat but confirmed the use of synthetic substitutes, raising concerns about food safety and religious integrity at one of India’s most significant temples.
