Yeh Jo India Hai Na | Ten Mantras That Helped Clinch 107 Medals at Asian Games

It was improbable, a gimmicky hashtag, a clever ad-man’s copy dressed up as passion, a 'jumla’ even – #IssBaar100Paar.

We had won 70 medals in Indonesia's Jakarta in 1918, our highest-ever medal tally at an Asian Games. After that came COVID-19 for almost two years; the pandemic was particularly harsh in India as everything was shut down, athletes weren't able to access stadiums and gyms, perhaps, nipping thousands of budding sporting careers in the bud.

Given all this, how could we possibly get to 100 medals, except in our wildest imagination? But come 7 October 2023, on the final day of the Hangzhou Asian Games, as the referee’s whistle blew, signalling the end of a close Women’s Kabaddi final against Chinese Taipei, that 100th medal actually happened.