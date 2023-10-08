Historic Firsts & Remarkable Comebacks Mark India's Best Asian Games in 60 Years

Perhaps, and up for debate, the most popular medal would be the one won on the final day – the badminton doubles – India’s first ever gold medal in the sport after it was introduced in 1962; it took 61 years and it arrived with all the bling possible – fabulous play, jiving, beating the World No. 1 pair enroute and a final dominated from start to finish, except for a brief interlude when the Korean pair of Choi Solgyu and Kim Won Ho had taken the lead before Satwiksairaj Reddy and Chirag Shetty won 21-18, 21-16 – and by next week, the icing on the cake, the Indian pair would be ranked World No. 1.

As the evening of October 7th draped itself over Hangzhou and the medal tally counted, respective nations poring over them like accountants, India smiled or rather beamed: 28 Gold. 38 Silver. 41 Bronze. Total 107.

We had 70 in Jakarta. That’s a 52 percent plus increase. Injecting the nation with pride, self-esteem and bringing it dignity in the rarified atmosphere of continental sport. It’s also something that would be noticed by the super-powers like China, Japan, and South Korea sitting above us in the medals tally.