Asian Games 2023: Which State Has Most Medalists in Comparison to its Population

The 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou has been the best ever continental games for India. In this 19th edition of the Asian Games, India grabbed a record 107 medals – a big jump from its previous best of 70 in the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games.

Out of these 107 medals, 55 medals were won in individual events and 52 medals were won in team events.

In the below infographic map, see which state has most medal winners and which state has the best population rate per medal.