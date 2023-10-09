ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Asian Games 2023: Which State Has Most Medalists in Comparison to its Population

Asian Games 2023: See which state has most medal winners and which state has the best population rate per medal.

naman shah
Published
Sports
1 min read
Asian Games 2023: Which State Has Most Medalists in Comparison to its Population
The 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou has been the best ever continental games for India. In this 19th edition of the Asian Games, India grabbed a record 107 medals – a big jump from its previous best of 70 in the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games.

Out of these 107 medals, 55 medals were won in individual events and 52 medals were won in team events.

In the below infographic map, see which state has most medal winners and which state has the best population rate per medal.

States with Most Medal Winners in Asian Games 2023

With 14 medal winners, Haryana has produced the highest number of medalists in individual events of the 2023 Asian Games.

While seven medal winners hail from Uttar Pradesh, six are from Telangana, and four each from Kerala, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh.

West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Delhi have 2 medalists each. Players from Rajasthan, Odisha, Manipur, Karnataka, Assam and Andhra Pradesh won one medal each.

State With Best Rate of Population Per Medal

It was interesting to determine which state could produce most Asian Games medalists in comparison to their respective population. To get the figure of population per medal, we divided the states' population (as per 2011 census) with the medals their athletes won in the individual events of the 2023 Asian Games.

Haryana again tops this list with 1.8 million population per medal. Other states with impressive population rate per medal are Manipur, Telangana, Punjab, Kerala.

Topics:  Asian Games   2023 Asian Games 

