From Laborer to Asian Games Medalist: Ram Baboo's Journey of Grit and Glory

Asian Games bronze medalist Ram Baboo's inspiring journey from a laborer to a successful athlete is gaining recognition. Hailing from a remote village in Uttar Pradesh, Baboo began as a marathon runner but switched to race walking, achieving national success.
To fund his training, he worked as a waiter and courier packager in Varanasi. During the pandemic, he joined manual labor under the MNREGA scheme to support his family.
A viral video shared by IFS Parveen Kaswan has highlighted Baboo's remarkable determination and success. Take a look:
The post has received over 287.3K views and numerous comments, praising his achievements.
