ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

From Laborer to Asian Games Medalist: Ram Baboo's Journey of Grit and Glory

To fund his training, Ram Baboo worked as a waiter and courier packager in Varanasi.

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
1 min read
From Laborer to Asian Games Medalist: Ram Baboo's Journey of Grit and Glory
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Asian Games bronze medalist Ram Baboo's inspiring journey from a laborer to a successful athlete is gaining recognition. Hailing from a remote village in Uttar Pradesh, Baboo began as a marathon runner but switched to race walking, achieving national success.

To fund his training, he worked as a waiter and courier packager in Varanasi. During the pandemic, he joined manual labor under the MNREGA scheme to support his family.

A viral video shared by IFS Parveen Kaswan has highlighted Baboo's remarkable determination and success. Take a look:

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

The post has received over 287.3K views and numerous comments, praising his achievements.

Take a look:

Also Read

Viral: US Billionaire Vivek Ramaswamy Offers To Pay Over Rs 80 Lakh For Nanny

Viral: US Billionaire Vivek Ramaswamy Offers To Pay Over Rs 80 Lakh For Nanny

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from neon and social-buzz

Topics:  Asian Games   2023 Asian Games 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×