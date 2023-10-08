Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019In Photos: 2023 Asian Games Come to a Close With an Enthralling Closing Ceremony

In Photos: 2023 Asian Games Come to a Close With an Enthralling Closing Ceremony

#Photos | The #AsianGames concluded with a fascinating closing ceremony, as Indian athletes waved the national flag.
Published:

In Photos: 2023 Asian Games Come to a Close With an Enthralling Closing Ceremony

(Photo: PTI)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>In Photos: 2023 Asian Games Come to a Close With an Enthralling Closing Ceremony</p></div>
The 2023 Asian Games officially concluded today.

The 19th Asian Games took place at Hangzhou, China from 23 September to 8 October

China topped the medal tally of the 2023 Asian Games with 383 medals

The Indian contingent walked at the closing ceremony of 2023 Asian Games with the tricolour in their hands.

India ended the 2023 Asian Games with their best-ever medal tally, as they bagged 107 medals

The crowd enjoyed the closing ceremony of the 19th Asian Games, held in Hangzhou, China

An appeal to save the planet and resources was made at the closing ceremony of the 19th Asian Games

Athletes from various countries bid adieu to the 19th Asian Games after taking part in the closing ceremony

