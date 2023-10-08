In Photos: 2023 Asian Games Come to a Close With an Enthralling Closing Ceremony
(Photo: PTI)
The 2023 Asian Games officially concluded today.
The 19th Asian Games took place at Hangzhou, China from 23 September to 8 October
China topped the medal tally of the 2023 Asian Games with 383 medals
The Indian contingent walked at the closing ceremony of 2023 Asian Games with the tricolour in their hands.
India ended the 2023 Asian Games with their best-ever medal tally, as they bagged 107 medals
The crowd enjoyed the closing ceremony of the 19th Asian Games, held in Hangzhou, China
An appeal to save the planet and resources was made at the closing ceremony of the 19th Asian Games
Athletes from various countries bid adieu to the 19th Asian Games after taking part in the closing ceremony
