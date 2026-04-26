Why I Am Afraid to Send My Sons to College: A Dalit Father Writes

My elder son scored 93 percent in the CBSE Class X exam this year. My younger son is not far behind. By every measure that this country taught us—to believe in marks, ranks, merit—they have arrived. The admission letters are on the table. The neighbours have begun to call. And I cannot sleep.

I read those letters with a knot in my chest. I do not fear the exams. I fear the college, the classroom, the hostel corridor. I fear the teacher who will ask my son's rank only to work out his caste. I fear the roommate who will stop sharing a water bottle the moment he does the math. I fear the ceiling fan.

I know how that last sentence sounds. I wish it were a metaphor.