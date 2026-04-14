'I Wish You Were Alive': Umar Khalid's Letter to Rohith Vemula from Jail

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On a cold starry night, I look out at the sky from my prison cell. I spot the brightest star and imagine it’s you smiling at me from up there. Asking me to “stay strong”. Whenever I feel tired, weak or lonely, I derive strength from the words you left us with.

I wish we could talk.

We never got a chance to talk after you in life. But here in solitude, looking at the brightest star in the night sky, it feels like I am having that conversation from my cold, damp prison cell.

It has been a decade, Rohith.