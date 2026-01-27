Why UGC's Equity Rules Have Become a Flashpoint for Savarna Anxiety in BJP Era

Conflicts around caste and religion in India often begin as small sparks, localised, seemingly contained, before spreading outward like fire through dry grass. Yet, there are moments when these conflicts descend from above, by institutions and power structures, engulfing society in one sweeping blaze.

In both cases, what is revealed are the fault lines long simmering beneath the surface.

The University Grants Commission (Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions) Regulations, 2026 belong firmly to the latter category.

The regulations have been widely celebrated by the Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC) civil society groups and political actors as a long-overdue corrective, an expansion of the regulatory framework that foregrounds institutional accountability in addressing caste-based discrimination in higher education.

At the same time, they have provoked intense backlash from upper-caste groups across the ideological spectrum. These groups argue that the regulations unfairly target them, render them vulnerable to false complaints, and conspicuously exclude them from the category of victims of caste discrimination.

Within a week, opposition to the UGC regulations on caste discrimination has surged across digital platforms and public spaces and become a national debate. From Karni Sena, Shubhankar Mishra, Abhinav Pandey to Ram Sampath, Sai Deepak and Priyanka Chaturvedi, the upper caste society has suddenly all become a singular Savarna interest group, pushing the narrative that their existence and future is in crisis.

Hundreds of OBC seats go unfilled in universities and caste atrocities against Dalits occur routinely, but these issues have never triggered the kind of outrage or mobilisation by the same Savarna united front who at all other times keep harping about the welfare of Hindus. Now suddenly, they have all become Savarns and then there are others.