Spoilt for Choice | Our T20 World Cup Keeper-Batter Dilemma With Samson and Pant

Sanju Samson and Rishabh Pant.
(Photo: Chetan Bhakuni/The Quint)
As the IPL 2024 gets closer to its grand finale, there is another contest brewing off the field -the debate over who will be India's wicketkeeper-batsman in the T20 World Cup playing 11. The competition for this crucial position has become one of the most discussed topics among cricket fans and experts alike. With the Indian team for the World Cup officially announced, and Sanju Samson along with Rishabh Pant in the squad of 15, the choice over who will don the gloves between them will probably be one of the toughest decisions for the Rohit-Dravid duo.
Both Samson and Pant have been pivotal figures for their respective franchises and have had varied journeys leading up to their World Cup team selection. Before IPL 2024 began, India’s wicket-keeper conundrum was a significant issue. Sanju Samson, despite his talent, had fallen out of favour with the selectors. He had not been included in the previous T20 series against Afghanistan earlier in the year too.
Sanju Samson, leading the Rajasthan Royals, has impressed with his captaincy and batting. His ability to score quickly and handle both spin and pace with equal ease has been lauded by many. Former cricketer Matthew Hayden highlighted Samson's brilliance, particularly after a match-winning knock of 86 off 46 balls against Delhi Capitals (DC). Kumar Sangakkara, another legend of the game, also backed Samson, pointing out his consistent performances and leadership qualities.
Samson is known for his aggressive batting and high strike rate, along with his versatility in various batting positions and his leadership qualities. He can bat at various positions, although he has predominantly played at number three for Rajasthan Royals. His knack for stabilising the innings while maintaining a high strike rate makes him an invaluable asset. However, his inconsistency at the international level and tendency to get out early when he strives to be overly aggressive are notable weaknesses.
Rishabh Pant, on the other hand, returned to IPL 2024 with a point to prove. After his near-fatal car accident in December 2022, Pant’s road to recovery was arduous. However, his performances in this IPL have demonstrated his resilience and talent. His middle-order experience and left-handed batting add a strategic advantage to the Indian lineup, providing a left-right combination that can be crucial in breaking bowling partnerships. He offers middle-order stability and finishing prowess.
A look at their IPL 2024 stats reveals that both Pant and Samson have been critical for their respective teams. They are among the leading run-scorers, displaying consistency and match-winning abilities. Samson has made 504 runs in the 13 matches that he has played with five fifties against his name. Although Rajasthan Royals seem to have lost a bit of momentum, losing the last few matches, Samson’s contribution has been immense in their qualification for the playoffs.
Pant, on the other hand, has scored 446 in his 13 matches along with 3 fifties. While he too has gone off the boil in the last few matches, his maverick ability to hit any ball over the boundary seems intact after his comeback. Both of them are among the top 10 run scorers of the tournament. While IPL numbers alone do not determine their selection, these performances reflect their current form and mindset.
It brings us to a crucial part of the equation in their selection. Captain Rohit Sharma and Head Coach Rahul Dravid will have to decide on the best possible team combination which can have a bearing on who will get selected between the two or even both! If India goes in with Yashasvi Jaiswal at the top of the order then only one of them can be accommodated, since it is a given that Dube will play as India’s designated big hitter and finisher.
But, if India can have Rohit-Virat as openers, then there’s a possibility of creating a spot in the middle order for both Samson and Pant to squeeze in and further strengthen the line-up. Importantly, the pitches in the United States are drop-in pitches from Adelaide and expected to behave similar to its home conditions, which indicates more pronounced seam and bounce movement. In such a case, India would do well to have both the keepers in the playing 11 as they are fine players of fast bowling as well.
It's these riches more than the financial ones that makes the cricketing world envy the depth and talent within the Indian cricket team. Whether it is Samson’s flair or Pant’s left-handed resilience, India is well-placed with two exceptional options. The ultimate decision will hinge on team strategy and match conditions, but fans can be confident that both players are more than capable of delivering on the world stage and help India to bag another T20 World Cup after 2007.
(Siddhaarth Mahan is a writer on sports who also works as an actor and filmmaker in the Hindi film industry. He tweets at @siddhaarthmahan. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed are the author's own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)
