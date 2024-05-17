Spoilt for Choice | Our T20 World Cup Keeper-Batter Dilemma With Samson and Pant

As the IPL 2024 gets closer to its grand finale, there is another contest brewing off the field -the debate over who will be India's wicketkeeper-batsman in the T20 World Cup playing 11. The competition for this crucial position has become one of the most discussed topics among cricket fans and experts alike. With the Indian team for the World Cup officially announced, and Sanju Samson along with Rishabh Pant in the squad of 15, the choice over who will don the gloves between them will probably be one of the toughest decisions for the Rohit-Dravid duo.

Both Samson and Pant have been pivotal figures for their respective franchises and have had varied journeys leading up to their World Cup team selection. Before IPL 2024 began, India’s wicket-keeper conundrum was a significant issue. Sanju Samson, despite his talent, had fallen out of favour with the selectors. He had not been included in the previous T20 series against Afghanistan earlier in the year too.