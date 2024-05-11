IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant Suspended for Clash Against RCB Due to Slow-Over Rate

IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant has been suspended for match against RCB & fined Rs. 30 Lakh for slow-over rate offence.
(Photo: BCCI)
In what comes as a huge blow for the Delhi Capitals, skipper and left-handed wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is all set to miss his side’s upcoming clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2024 after being handed a one-match suspension for a third slow over-rate offence in the tournament.
Under the IPL Code of Conduct for over-rate offences, Pant was fined Rs 30 Lakh and suspended for one match, which means in all probability, he will miss Sunday’s all-important game at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium against RCB, a match extremely crucial from his side’s perspective in terms of the race for entering IPL 2024 playoffs.
The rest of DC members in the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, were each individually fined either Rs 12 Lakh or 50 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser.
