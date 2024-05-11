IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant Suspended for Clash Against RCB Due to Slow-Over Rate

In what comes as a huge blow for the Delhi Capitals , skipper and left-handed wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is all set to miss his side’s upcoming clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2024 after being handed a one-match suspension for a third slow over-rate offence in the tournament.

The IPL said in its statement on Saturday that DC recorded its third slow-over rate offence of the season during its 21-run win over Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on 7 May. Ahead of the last over of RR’s innings, DC were found ten minutes short on the innings timer, which meant they could field only four fielders outside 30-yard circle as per the in-game slow over-rate penalty.