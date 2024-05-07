2024 T20 World Cup: Want To See Rohit Sharma With a WC Trophy – Yuvraj Singh

The ICC men’s T2O World Cup ambassador and former India star all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has backed skipper Rohit Sharma to end India's ICC trophy drought, that stretches back to the 2011 Men’s Cricket World Cup, at the upcoming T20I showpiece in the USA and the West Indies, commencing from 1 June.

After multiple failures in the major ICC tournaments, such as heartbreaking losses in the semifinal of the ICC men's T20 World Cup in 2022, the finals of the World Test Championship in 2023 and the World Cup in 2023, the focus now shifts to the 2024 T20 World Cup to showcase the potential on the global stage.

After spending time with Rohit and seeing his incredible exploits, Yuvraj has a firsthand understanding of the commitment, talent, and fortitude that have elevated the devastating hitter to the top of Indian cricket.

"Rohit’s presence is going to be very crucial. I think we need a really good captain, a sensible captain who takes decisions well under pressure. And he’s the one to take them. He was the captain when we lost in the (World Cup) 50-over final (in 2023). He has won five IPL trophies as a captain. I think we need somebody like him to captain India," Yuvraj told the ICC.