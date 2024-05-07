2024 T20 World Cup: Want To See Rohit Sharma With a WC Trophy – Yuvraj Singh

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh backs Rohit Sharma and wants the captain to end India's ICC trophy drought.
The ICC men’s T2O World Cup ambassador and former India star all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has backed skipper Rohit Sharma to end India's ICC trophy drought, that stretches back to the 2011 Men’s Cricket World Cup, at the upcoming T20I showpiece in the USA and the West Indies, commencing from 1 June.
After spending time with Rohit and seeing his incredible exploits, Yuvraj has a firsthand understanding of the commitment, talent, and fortitude that have elevated the devastating hitter to the top of Indian cricket.
Yuvraj was in the team when Rohit made his India debut against Ireland in 2007, it was at the fall of Yuvraj's wicket that he first appeared in international cricket. The 42-year-old recollected his first impression of Rohit, who joined the Indian squad at the early age of 17 and lavished the captain of India with compliments, highlighting his leadership, camaraderie, and humility both on and off the field.
India are placed in Group A alongside arch-rivals Pakistan, Ireland, Canada and co-hosts USA.
Rohit-led side will begin their campaign on 5 June against Ireland at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.
