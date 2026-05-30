The Quiet Dilution of India's Forest Laws, One Amendment at a Time

The Quint is telling the full story of how climate change is reshaping lives in India. Help us do more. Become a member.

In the villages bordering Hasdeo-Aranya in Chhattisgarh, something strange happened at the gram sabha meetings of January 2018.

Villagers gathered, discussed everything from local roads to school attendance, passed resolutions on 21 routine items, and went home per usual. Then, months later, they discovered their names on a document giving consent to coal mining on their land.