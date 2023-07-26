What Greenlighting Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill 2023 Means for India

As the Forest Conservation (Amendment) Bill of 2023 has now been passed during the Monsoon session of the parliament, it's important to talk about an eye-catching number in this important item of legislation– 100 km.

What it does is threaten to remove the forest land "within a distance of one hundred kilometers along international borders or Line of Control or Line of Actual Control" from the ambit of protection under The Forest Conservation Act. The land may now be used for the construction of "strategic linear projects of national importance and concerning national security." This effectively means the government has a free hand to build or allow projects in what used to be 'protected forests'.